BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ZRE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,716. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$23.77 and a 1-year high of C$28.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.10.

