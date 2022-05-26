BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.04. 103,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,161. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$13.74 and a 52-week high of C$16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.91.

