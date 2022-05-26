Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 43,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,856,869 shares.The stock last traded at $21.09 and had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

