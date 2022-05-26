Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,399 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $31,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 282,002 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 808,853 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 14,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. The company had revenue of $113.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $38,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,527. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

