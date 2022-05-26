Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.23. 6,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,971. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

