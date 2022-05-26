Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,972. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.98 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

