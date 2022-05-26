Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 363.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,332 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Global Payments worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $127.39. 1,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,757. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.80 and a 12 month high of $197.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

