Blair William & Co. IL Has $33.63 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.55% of BlackLine worth $33,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 104.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 18.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $256,113 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,584. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

