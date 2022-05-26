Blair William & Co. IL Has $29.86 Million Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,532 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,663. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

