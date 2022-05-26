Blair William & Co. IL Has $26.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,192. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

