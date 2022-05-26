Blair William & Co. IL Has $21.39 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.34% of WEX worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WEX traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $208.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

