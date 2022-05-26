Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,248,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.81. 89,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,992,840. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

