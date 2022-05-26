Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,633 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 507,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.19.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 117,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,603,854. The company has a market capitalization of $408.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $96.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

