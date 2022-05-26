Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 484,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 3.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $62,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,519,376 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,277 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $111.05. 4,633,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,420. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

