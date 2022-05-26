Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after purchasing an additional 577,349 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.05. 80,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,420. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.90. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,519,376 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,277 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.