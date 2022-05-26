Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director James Breyer Purchases 9,326 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Blackstone by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

