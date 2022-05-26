BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.04

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as low as $9.30. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 152,327 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

