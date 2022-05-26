BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 712,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,733. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $256,113. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

