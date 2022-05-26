Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 138,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

BSM opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

