Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 624,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.