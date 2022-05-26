BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 658.8% in May

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 658.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 270,164 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.30.

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

