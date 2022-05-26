Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $7.49 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for about $7.49 or 0.00025801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $89.18 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001335 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,910,712 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

