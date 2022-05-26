Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.52 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $376.59 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.50 or 0.00073200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00302529 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00067486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002698 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.