BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.09

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.09 and traded as low as C$8.28. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 1,312 shares traded.

RX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bloom Burton raised BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.46. The firm has a market cap of C$99.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.55.

BioSyent ( CVE:RX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 5,193 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.63, for a total value of C$39,622.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,677.27.

BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

