BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.09

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.09 and traded as low as C$8.28. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 1,312 shares traded.
RX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bloom Burton raised BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.46. The firm has a market cap of C$99.39 million and a PE ratio of 16.55.
In other news, Senior Officer Sharan Raghubir sold 5,193 shares of BioSyent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.63, for a total value of C$39,622.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,677.27.
BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
Featured Articles
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.