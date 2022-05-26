Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Up to $29.93

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $31.48. Big Lots shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 3,851 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $917.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

