Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.40-9.00 EPS.

BBY stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.18. 38,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $99,081,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

