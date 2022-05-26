Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.30 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.12 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.40-9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. 201,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,192. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.67.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Best Buy by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

