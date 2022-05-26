Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on the stock.
LON GFM opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.21) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.42.
