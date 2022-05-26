Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on the stock.

LON GFM opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.21) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.42.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

