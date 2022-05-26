Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 340 ($4.28) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
CAML opened at GBX 240 ($3.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 289 ($3.64). The company has a market capitalization of £422.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 251.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.89.
About Central Asia Metals (Get Rating)
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.
