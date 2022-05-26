Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.28) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.08) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

APF stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £342.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.42). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($61,358.70). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($15,667.30).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

