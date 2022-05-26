Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

DEQ opened at €21.80 ($23.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €13.26 ($14.11) and a fifty-two week high of €21.68 ($23.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.36 and a 200 day moving average of €16.04.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

