Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Up 13.8%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 2.02 and last traded at 2.02. Approximately 20,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,198,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.77.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 216.27 million for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

