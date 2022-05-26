Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Up 13.8%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 2.02 and last traded at 2.02. Approximately 20,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,198,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.77.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81.
About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
