Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Down 1.8%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €63.29 ($67.33) and last traded at €63.29 ($67.33). 2,582,622 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €64.47 ($68.59).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.