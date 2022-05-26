Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 112,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,577,677 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.58.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.
In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
