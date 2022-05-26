Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 112,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,577,677 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.