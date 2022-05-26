Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of BBWI traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 291,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,857. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.