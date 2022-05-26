Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Down 2.4%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. 508,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,610,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

