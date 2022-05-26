Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.33.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

