Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
MPV opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $15.28.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
