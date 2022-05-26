Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

MPV opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

