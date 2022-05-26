Barings Corporate Investors Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MCI)

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $16.79.
About Barings Corporate Investors (Get Rating)
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
