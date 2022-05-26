Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 755 ($9.50) price objective on the stock.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.12) to GBX 790 ($9.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 725.40 ($9.13).

OSB stock opened at GBX 516 ($6.49) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 407 ($5.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 554.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 533.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.61), for a total transaction of £907,500 ($1,141,940.35).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

