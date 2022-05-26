Barclays Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $48.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.89.

V.F. stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 12.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in V.F. by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in V.F. by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

