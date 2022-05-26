Barclays Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $182.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $255.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $146.64 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

