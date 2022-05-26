Barclays Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €20.60 Price Target

Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.91) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Grand City Properties stock opened at €16.34 ($17.38) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €17.57 and a 200-day moving average of €19.34. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($17.67) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($21.43).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

