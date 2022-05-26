Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.23. Baozun shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 5,474 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $647.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $253,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

