Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.23. Baozun shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 5,474 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $647.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at $253,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
