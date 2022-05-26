Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.50

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 521223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.25 target price on Banyan Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Banyan Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22.

Banyan Gold ( CVE:BYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.