BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

