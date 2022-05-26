Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get Bankinter alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNIY. Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.52.

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 33.83%.

Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.