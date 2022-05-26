Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Hawaii has a payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

