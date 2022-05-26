Banano Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $10.26 million and $120,703.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.60 or 1.40186840 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,564.25 or 0.99996616 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 505.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

