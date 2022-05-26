B. Riley Trims Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Target Price to $33.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FL. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $32.09 on Monday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

